HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are keeping an eye out for a bear-y interesting suspect.

A 200-pound black bear was spotted between Antietam and Baker streets near the Morningside/Highland Park border on Wednesday.

Animal Control, state game wardens and workers from the Pittsburgh Zoo are monitoring the situation.

They say the bear is likely just passing through and is not a danger to the community.

Officials are reminding residents to remove garbage cans, bird feeders and other potential sources of food for the bear.

