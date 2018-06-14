Filed Under:Florida, Methamphetamine

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (KDKA) — Authorities say a man called them and asked them to test the meth he had purchased after he had a bad reaction to the drugs.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Douglas Kelly, of Hawthorne, Fla., called their office on Tuesday and said he had a violent reaction after smoking the methamphetamine he bought last week.

He told detectives he wanted them to test the meth because he wanted to press charges on the person who had sold it to him.

Douglas Peter Kelly (Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Detectives told Kelly if he brought the drugs to the sheriff’s office, they would test it for him. Kelly arrived at their office and gave them a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil.

Kelly was arrested, charged with possession of methamphetamine and transported to the local jail.

In a Facebook post, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says, “Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase.”

