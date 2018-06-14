Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a school and leading police on a chase in Harrison Township.

According to police, this isn’t the first time 36-year-old Jeffrey Chambers broke into a school or church.

In this most recent incident, police say he pushed in an air conditioning unit to get inside the school, then used a fire extinguisher to get in the office. The police chief believes he was most likely looking for cash.

Police say Chambers broke into the Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School late Tuesday night.

“I wasn’t even aware of a break-in on my own street, so it’s very concerning,” Rebecca Blackwelder said.

Chambers is also facing charges for breaking into other churches and schools in the Pittsburgh area.

Police say he used Google to choose his targets.

People who live near Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School say it’s disturbing that someone would break into a church or a school.

“It’s just all surprising, for a church, it’s just all surprising,” John Scott said.

“I feel like churches and schools, like Catholic schools, are probably targeted more because they think it’s an easy pick,” Blackwelder said.

The Harrison Township police chief says Chambers tripped an alarm at the school, which alerted police.

The chief says Chambers led officers on a high-speed chase, that ended in a cemetery in Fawn Township, when the stolen SUV he was driving knocked over a sign and a tombstone.

Chambers was taken to a hospital to be treated for a leg injury before being taken to jail.

Police say Chambers is also the suspect in a burglary at the Assumption School in Ohio Township and may also be the suspect in a burglary last Saturday at the Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy.