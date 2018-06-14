Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (KDKA) — Officials say you shouldn’t go swimming in certain parts of Myrtle Beach due to high levels of bacteria.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says swimming is not advised in the following sections of the beach:

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

The advisory affects areas 200 feet above and below the listed locations.

High bacteria levels were also detected in parts of Surfside Beach and Horry County.

Officials say it’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the affected areas, but swimming is not advised.

Visitors should keep their heads up and out of the water and avoid the contact with the water entirely if they have open cuts or wounds.

You can contact Myrtle Beach’s DHEC office at (843) 238-4378 for more information and visit gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess to view recent water sampling results.