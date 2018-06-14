Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers says he has been fired.
Rogers tweeted the news Thursday afternoon, saying, “Today, after 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired.”
Sad to report this update: Today, after 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired.
— Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) June 14, 2018
Rogers’ cartoons haven’t been published in the newspaper since late May.
The award-winning cartoonist said the Post-Gazette publisher wanted more conservative, pro-Trump cartoons. He told KDKA political editor Jon Delano last week nineteen of his ideas and cartoons have been rejected since March.
Earlier this week, Rogers said he had been taking personal days off “until [his] employment status at the paper is resolved.”
Rogers said he was willing to cooperate with the publisher “to a degree,” but he wouldn’t draw cartoons he disagreed with.
A correction: one Rob Rogers cartoon was published in that time. http://blogs.post-gazette.com/opinion/rob-rogers-cartoons/49488-trade-war-1
Subscription cancelled.
I like the Post more now that he’s gone!
Did anyone mention a cause?
Saying he “wouldn’t draw cartoons he disagreed with” sounds like someone wanted to commission cartoons making specific statements.
• Is that an appropriate usage of an editiorial cartoonist?
• Is something like that included in his work contract?
Not to be too philosophical about it, I like the guy have almost always agreed with his political cartoons. However, he’s an existential threat to current management. Arguments can be ignored, but Rogers’ satire pierces their feeble excuses and strike to the bone.
Hence, this solution is much better than poisoning or kneecapping him, burning down his house, blowing up his car, rounding up his family (3 generations), or other tactics which the current ownership might copy from their bosses in Washington DC (or Moscow).
So I’ll stick to congratulating the Blocks and Burrises for their admirable show of restraint.