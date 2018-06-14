SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a male was shot Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Officers were called to the corner of Parkfield Street and Nobles Lane shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a van at the time the gunfire started. He sustained gunshot wounds to his back and foot. He was taken UPMC Mercy Hospital by private means, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Police remained on the scene until around 12:30 a.m. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed around the scene.

A public safety department spokeswoman said several parked cars near the scene were also damaged by the gunfire.

There was no immediate update on any possible suspects in the case.

 

