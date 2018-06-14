Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump’s approval ratings are now at one of the highest points of his presidency.

A new Monmouth University poll shows Mr. Trump’s approval rating at 43%, that’s up from 41% last month, and ties the same rating of 43% he had in March of 2017.

The poll found that both President Trump, and Kim Jong Un came out of the meeting looking stronger.

Most Americans (71%) say that the meeting between Mr. Trump and Kim was a good idea, including 93% of Republicans surveyed, and 49% of Democrats. Only 20% said the meeting was a bad idea.

Of those surveyed, 78% of Republicans felt the meeting look stronger, and 42% said it made Kim look stronger. On the other hand, 22% of Democrats said the meeting made the President look stronger but 50% said it made Kim look stronger.

“The event was clearly a good photo op for both leaders, but the top goal from the U.S. perspective was reducing the nuclear threat posed by Kim’s regime,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute in a press release.

