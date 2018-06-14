Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp is in the books.

For Mike Tomlin, this offseason was about teaching and creating the right culture and environment with this year’s team.

“I’m just trying to create an environment where we can teach and they can learn and evaluate that end of it,” Tomlin said. “How they learn. How we teach. How communication happens formally and informally. Trying to create an environment where that’s highlighted. That’s what’s important to me right now.”

The Steelers have a veteran group. They return most of their starters from last season. They also added a couple veteran free agents, Morgan Burnett and Jon Bostick, this offseason.

So the majority of this group has been through this before. The rookies, on the other, are experiencing everything for the first time, and some of the young guys could play an important role in a few months.

“We challenged these guys to simply be in the best shape of their lives,” Tomlin said after practice Thursday. “They don’t have control of a lot. They don’t know what lies ahead. They haven’t experienced it before.”

Cam Heyward has experienced offseason workouts before. The Steelers defensive captain has specific things he works on during this time of the year.

Heyward told KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh, “I want to work on my conditioning. This is a great time to do that. I try to work on the mental aspects of it, picking up the playbook.”

Heyward, Tomlin and the rest of the 2018 Steelers will get the next month and a half off. The next time the group will meet up again is at Saint Vincent College for training camp on July 25.