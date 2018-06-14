Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the latest in the ever-growing Pittsburgh hotel scene. Crews are wrapping up construction on the new AC Hotel, a seven-story building at the edge of the Strip District across from the Convention Center.

“It is an urban, boutique style hotel designed by Antonio Catalan. That’s where you get the AC of our AC Hotel brand, and I think it’s a new way to hotel,” says Alisa Faulk.

Faulk is the general manager of the AC Hotel Pittsburgh; and on Thursday, he gave KDKA money editor Jon Delano a tour of the new hotel.

The AC Hotels are affiliated with Marriott but are different, preferring a more European look.

“It has all the things that you need and removes all the things that you don’t,” says Faulk.

After you enter on the ground level, an elevator takes you up to the top floor where registration, a bar, and a spectacular outside patio overlooks the Allegheny River.

The AC is designed with many conference rooms, but no ballrooms, replete with the latest audio-visual needs and unique views.

“We’re really looking for it all. We’re welcome to all kinds of events, whether it’s corporate or social, baby showers, rehearsal dinners. Anything that we can fit, we would truly love to host,” says Stephanie Kumpf, sales director for the AC Hotel Pittsburgh.

Sports & Exhibition Authority chair state Sen. Wayne Fontana says the hotel adds to the Convention Center’s attraction.

“All these meeting rooms with a view up here on the seventh floor, so you’re looking out, seeing a great view,” says Fontana. “They all hold from 30 to 50 people. They’re six or seven of them.”

“I think that’s a big deal for us at the Sports & Exhibition Authority and Convention Center,” notes Fontana.

Besides conference rooms, the hotel has 133 guest rooms on five floors with sleekly designed bathrooms.

What makes this a unique, European-style hotel room are the clean simple lines.

There are no closet doors, for example, and the furnishings are rather minimalist, even a rather unique telephone.

Hotel doors are expected to open at the end of July.