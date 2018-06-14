Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.

The storm struck a shopping plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township Wednesday night. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.

According to WYOU-TV, emergency officials said six people suffered minor injuries and many businesses were destroyed. They described cars thrown into buildings, blown out windows and scattered debris.

Pictures and video posted on social media show shattered storefronts and major damage to numerous businesses including a Panera Bread restaurant.

Wilkes-Barre Township police wrote on their Facebook page that there were reports of “multiple collapsed buildings.”

The National Weather Service says it will be in Wilkes-Barre Thursday to survey the damage.

