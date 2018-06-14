Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A Pittsburgh law firm has joined a class action lawsuit against a birth control maker.

Chaffin Luhana LLP have now filed a lawsuit against Allergan following a voluntary recall for a packing error that could result in patients getting pregnant.

The company says four placebo pills were placed out of order in the Taytulla packs. Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

The recall involves lot 5620706, which expires in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians.

Consumers with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Allergan at 1-800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.

