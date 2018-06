Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are approximately 60,000 female veterans in Pennsylvania, and the state VA Department wants to hear from them.

Many veterans face challenges transitioning back to civilian life, and some of those challenges may be different for women than men, especially when it comes to health care.

As a result, they have set up an online survey, which can be accessed on their website here.

The survey will be available until Monday.