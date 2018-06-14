Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to take his son from the child’s mother and drive off, dragging the child’s mother alongside the vehicle.

The incident happened in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that she had allowed her child’s father, 21-year-old Joshua Scott Lucot, to come over to visit his 1-year-old son. The woman says she has primary custody of their son.

Lucot allegedly said he was taking his son, grabbed the boy and got into a truck, placing the child on his lap. The child’s mother tried to grab the boy, but Lucot allegedly told Anastasia Kaefer, who was in the driver’s seat, to start driving.

The child’s mother says she held onto the passenger side door as Kaefer started to drive off and was dragged for about a block before she let go.

The criminal complaint says the woman had abrasions on both her feet and arms and lacerations on her feet. She also hit her head on the road after she let go of the truck. She was checked out by emergency medical services.

Rostraver Police later found Lucot, Kaefer and the child in Webster.

Lucot is facing charges of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more on this story.