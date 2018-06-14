Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — An employee at the YMCA in Bethel Park is accused of recording a teenager in the locker room.

A 17-year-old boy told police he went to the locker room to shower and change his clothes after a workout, and he noticed 29-year-old Jordan Hill, a YMCA employee, was the only other person inside the locker room.

When the teen got out of the shower, he noticed a cell phone propped up next to a sink, pointed directly towards his locker.

“We believe he was in the process of changing his clothes at the time the video was set up,” Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said.

The teen said when he looked at the phone, he saw it had been recording a video for at least four minutes.

When he tried to stop the recording, the teen says Hill grabbed the phone off of him. The teen says Hill denied he was recording and would not delete the video.

A manager at the YMCA confirmed to police that Hill was an employee at the facility. The manager told police Hill refused to show her his phone before he left the building.

Police ended up catching up to Hill at his home Wednesday morning. He was arrested and faces multiple charges.

“We also don’t know how many other people the video may have recorded and all of that is now under investigation,” O’Connor said.

The YMCA released the following statement: