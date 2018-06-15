Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says western Pennsylvania will be under a Code Orange air quality alert over the weekend.

An “orange” air quality level signifies unhealthy air pollution levels for young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems — such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area are expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s over the weekend with chances of rain.

The alert will be in affect on June 16, 17 and 18 for the following counties:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Butler

Fayette

Indiana

Mercer

Washington

Westmoreland

A number of counties in southcentral Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley will also be under the Code Orange alert on June 17 and 18.

Young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems are advised to limit their outdoor activities on air quality action days.

On air quality action days, you should try to carpool, reduce vehicular travel, wait until after dusk to get gas and set your air conditioner thermostat to a higher temperature.

For more information, visit dep.pa.gov.