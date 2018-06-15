Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

QULIN, Mo. (CBS) — Officials say a dog stayed with a 3-year-old girl who wandered away from her home and was missing all night.

CBS affiliate KFVS reports the young child is believed to have wandered away from her home in Qulin, Mo., around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies, volunteers and crews in two helicopters went out to search for the child.

Missouri State Highway Patrol told KFVS the girl was found safe in a cornfield about a quarter of a mile away from her home on Friday morning.

According to officials, the girl’s Yorkshire Terrier was with the child when they found her and had apparently stayed with her the whole night.