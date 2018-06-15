Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KDKA) — A photo showing what firefighters might do if they find a car parked in front of a fire hydrant is getting hundreds of likes and shares on Facebook.

Firefighters in Hampton Township, New Jersey, arrived at the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning and found a sedan parked in front of a hydrant. So the firefighters did what they had to do.

Photos posted to the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters Facebook page show the firefighters apparently broke the front driver’s side and passenger’s side windows so they could run the hose through the car in order to reach the hydrant.

In the post, the firefighters say, “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant.”

After about 24 hours, the post had been shared more than 900 times and received more than 900 likes.