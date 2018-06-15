Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The world’s largest LEGO art display is in Pittsburgh for the first time.

The “Art of the Brick” exhibit is making its Pittsburgh debut in the Carnegie Science Center’s new PPG Science Pavilion.

“We thought this was the perfect exhibit to open the PPG Pavilion with,” Ann Metzger with the Carnegie Science Center said.

Two whole floors are filled with LEGO art from one artist — Nathan Sawaya.

Recognizable works of art, like “The Starry Night” and the “Mona Lisa,” have been recreated with thousands of LEGO bricks, and Sawaya spent thousands of hours building a LEGO dinosaur made with millions of bricks.

“I used to be a corporate attorney in New York City years and years ago,” Sawaya said, “and over a decade ago, I left that job to become a fulltime artist that plays with toys.”

Sawaya builds everything at his studio in Los Angeles, then tours with the exhibit all over the world.

He even created a special piece of the exhibit’s stop in Pittsburgh: a LEGO tribute to the Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson bridges.

“Nathan talked about the base of this, which is multicolored, as representing all of the many people who have passed over Pittsburgh’s bridges over the years,” Metzger said, “but you know, when Pittsburghers look at that, they’ll see the Point and they’ll be reminded of their home city.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion until January.