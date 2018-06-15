Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Liberty Bridge rehab project has been a major inconvenience for about 60,000 vehicles a day for the last two years.

The good news is, the project is expected to be completed very soon; the bad news, commuters have to deal with another bridge shut down this weekend.

An all-too-familiar sight started popping up along the Liberty Bridge around 8 p.m. Friday – orange and white barricades.

Detour signs were dragged onto the highway, and motorists, once again, are greatly inconvenienced.

“I’m annoyed, ‘cause now I don’t know how I’m going to get home,” said one driver.

The outbound side was closed first, then the inbound lanes closed later in the evening.

“You can kind of maneuver around it. There’s, thankfully, some ways around it, but you definitely have to plan for it,” said another driver.

Crews are putting some finishing touches on the bridge’s $80 million, two-year rehabilitation project. This weekend, they’ll be doing some electrical work, painting lines and finishing work on the deck.

The outbound tunnel at McArdle Roadway reopens Saturday morning. One lane in the inbound tunnel will take you to Arlington Avenue.

Everything, including the bridge, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

So, when will they finally finish work on the Liberty Bridge?

It’s all supposed to be done sometime next month. In the meantime, you’ll have to deal with lane closure here or there.