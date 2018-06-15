Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN (KDKA) – The new mayor of Monessen missed his third straight council meeting on Thursday.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Mayor Matt Shorraw issued a statement, saying he’s received threats and fears the council will name former mayor Lou Mavrakis to fill a vacant seat.

The council says Shorraw’s absence has caused nearly $200,000 in unpaid bills to pile up because they haven’t had quorum.

Shorraw claims the council can pay bills without him being at the meetings.

However, Solicitor Joseph Dalfonso disputes that claim. He also says the council needs three votes to fill the seat left vacant due to the death of councilman Ron Chiaravalle.

Shorraw won the mayoral election in November.

