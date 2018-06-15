Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania saw its biggest one-month drop in the unemployment rate in four years and a new post-recession low, although payrolls remained relatively flat.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5 percent in May. The national rate is 3.8 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force contracted again, this time by 14,000, falling further below its 2012 record high as employment crept up and unemployment dropped.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 2,300 in May, reaching a record high above 6 million.

The biggest gains were in construction and trade, transportation and utilities. Education and health services shrank the most.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)