WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Winter Sausage Manufacturing Company is recalling approximately 28,346 pounds of poultry, pork, and beef products due to mis-branding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the poultry products were slaughtered under religious exemption, which is not declared on the product label.

The items were produced on various dates from March 9, 2018 through June 4, 2018, and were shipped to retail locations and distributors in Pennsylvania, as well as Illinois and Michigan.

