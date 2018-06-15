Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the Justice Department watchdog report on the Clinton email probe shows the FBI was biased against him “at the top level” and was “plotting against my election.”

Trump gave an impromptu interview with Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” on the North Lawn of the White House Friday. He says of the report: “That was the most biased set of circumstances I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The inspector general report, while damaging to the FBI and to Comey personally, does not support Trump’s allegation that political preferences influenced the conduct of the email investigation into his Democratic presidential rival.

Trump tells Doocy: “The end result was wrong. There was total bias.”

Earlier, Trump said former FBI Director James Comey will “now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI,” and adds he did “a great service to the people in firing him.”

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog branded Comey as insubordinate for repeatedly breaking with Justice Department protocol in his handling of the email probe involving Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump has suggested that Comey’s handling of the email investigation is proof that the Russia investigation was tainted. That probe includes a look at whether Trump himself tried to obstruct justice by firing Comey.

Trump tweeted Friday that the new report “is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!”

