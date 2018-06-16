Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man fell from a sixth-floor balcony and died at a Pennsylvania mountain resort in the Poconos.

The Monroe County coroner’s office says the fall occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville. An autopsy was planned.

A resort official said the man was in his mid to late 20s and was visiting the resort with a group. She said no one else was injured.

Resort officials said management and staff were cooperating fully with authorities. They said in a statement that “the safety, security, comfort and privacy of guests, staff and visitors” were of paramount importance to the resort.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)