WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — Two people are facing charges after a missing person scare at the Youghiogheny River in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and search crews were initially sent to the river in West Newton around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a woman going under the water while she was out boating with friends.

According to West Newton Mayor Mary Popovich, the woman was at the river with her boyfriend when the woman and her boyfriend got into a fight.

The woman allegedly dropped her phone in the water after “taking a swing” at her boyfriend and jumped into the water to get it. The boyfriend then left the scene.

Emergency officials were called after the boyfriend returned to the scene and was unable to find his girlfriend.

The woman was found lying on a dock near the river around 5:30 p.m.

According to Popovich, both the woman and her boyfriend will be charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Popovich says this is not something to be taken lightly.

“There was just a drowning [at the river] not too long ago. Things can happen so quickly. You jump in, hit your head on a rock, and this river is known for its strong undertow,” she said.

