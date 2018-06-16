Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Four people were injured, including a 5-year-old girl, suffering various burns and broken bones after escaping an intense house fire in McKeesport early Saturday morning.

The fire on Cleveland Street left the house in rubble and damaged two houses on each side, three houses across the street and a number of cars on the street.

Two of the victims, a woman and her boyfriend, were able to escape by jumping off a porch roof. Another, a grandmother, was carried down a ladder by firefighters, and the young girl was coaxed out a window and caught while escaping the flames.

All four victims are at UPMC Mercy Hospital. There is currently no information available on the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters had issues with a lack of water while fighting the blaze, and residents said they are going to raise concerns about the issue at the next council meeting.

