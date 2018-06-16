Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting in Duquesne on Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., the Duquesne Police Department and paramedics responded to the intersection of Smoker Alley and Newford Alley in response to 911 calls about shots being fired.

Arriving officers found a white Chevy Impala that had crashed into a telephone pole. In the backseat of the car, they found a 15-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver was found close by, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The car had been reported stolen two days prior. It is believed that there were several other occupants in the car at the time of the shooting who fled before the arrival of first responders. The car was traveling north on Newford Alley when it was ambushed. At least 15 shots were fired into the car as it passed.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details