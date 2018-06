Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is giving back to the hospital that has aided him as he recovers from a severe spinal injury last season.

On Saturday, Shazier held his first public autograph signing since the injury at The Mall at Robinson. A portion of proceeds will benefit the UPMC Spinal Cord Injury Research.

Only 350 tickets for the signing were sold by memorabilia supplier Total Sports Enterprises Pittsburgh.