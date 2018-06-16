Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (KDKA) — Two sisters who were both pregnant ended up giving birth on the same day in the same hospital.

Mara Meighan and Jennifer Solis both went to the Midtown Campus of Piedmont Columbus Regional in Georgia went they started to go into labor last week.

The hospital says Meighan and Solis gave birth at nearly the same time. Meighan welcomed a baby girl named Ana Grace, and Solis had a baby boy named Marco.

Photos posted to Facebook show the sisters and their newborns posing together in a hospital bed. The hospital says the new cousins are happy and healthy.

Meighan and Solis both have 9-year-old children.