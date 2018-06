Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in West Mifflin late Saturday night.

The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lebanon Church Road.

Smoke could be seen coming from a two-story home. Flames appeared to be out just before 11 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured. Further details have not been released at this time.

