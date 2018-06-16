Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Racers celebrated Pittsburgh while raising money for the Light of Life Rescue Mission on Saturday morning on the North Shore.

The 6th annual Yinzer 5k and Lil’ Yinzer Fun Run encouraged runners to dress up in ways that represent Pittsburgh to them – anything from black and gold to representing their favorite Pittsburgh landmark.

The Pittsburgh Party Pedaler, which featured KDKA’s Celina Pompeani and friends, cycled around the event. After the race, pierogis, kielbasa and sauerkraut, ham barbecue, ice cream and a cookie table were available.

Proceeds from the event benefit the critical homeless services at the Light of Life Rescue Mission. Established in 1952, the Light of Life Rescue Mission is a Christian nonprofit organization providing life changing recovery programs and food and shelter for Pittsburgh’s poor and homeless. To learn more, call 412-258-6100 or visit lightoflife.org.