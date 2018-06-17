Filed Under:Earthquake, FIFA World Cup, Mexico, Mexico City

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MEXICO CITY (CBS/AP) — Mexican officials say sensors detected an earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday morning, and they suggested on Twitter that excited soccer fans may have caused it.

A seismic network monitoring Twitter account operated by Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research says at least two sensors in Mexico City detected a quake just after 11:30 a.m. — around the same time Mexico scored a winning goal against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The tweet goes on to suggest the quake was “possibly” caused by “massive jumps” in the city as fans reacted to the goal.

Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.

mexico world cup Officials Suggest Excited Soccer Fans Caused Artificial Quake In Mexico

Mexican fans gather to celebrate Mexico’s victory against Germany during the 2018 World Cup, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on June 17, 2018. (Photo Credit: ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch