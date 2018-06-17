Filed Under:Fayette County, Local TV, Officer Involved Shootings

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hopwood Fairchance Road near Uniontown.

Paramedics, firefighters and state police could be seen responding to the scene.

State police say no further information is available at this time. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

fayette county officer involved shooting State Police Respond To Officer Involved Shooting In Fayette Co.

(Photo Courtesy: Ed Riedmann)

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch