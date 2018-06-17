Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hopwood Fairchance Road near Uniontown.

State Police Uniontown are on scene of an officer involved shooting along Hopwood-Fairchance Rd. There is NO concerns or threat to the public. Investigation is ongoing. No further information is available to release at this time. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) June 17, 2018

Paramedics, firefighters and state police could be seen responding to the scene.

State police say no further information is available at this time. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

