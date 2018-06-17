Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are seeking the driver of a minivan that fled the scene after colliding with a motorcycle in Philadelphia, killing the operator and critically injuring his passenger.

Officials say the minivan was heading west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was making a left turn when it struck the eastbound motorcycle just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 48-year-old motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 37-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Officials say the minivan driver fled the location, leaving the vehicle behind. No arrests were immediately reported.

