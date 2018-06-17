Filed Under:Jordy Bellerive, Local TV, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive was injured in an in incident in Canada Saturday night.

The Penguins released a statement Sunday that says Bellerive, 19, is expected to make a full recovery.

