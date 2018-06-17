Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive was injured in an in incident in Canada Saturday night.
The Penguins released a statement Sunday that says Bellerive, 19, is expected to make a full recovery.
The Penguins have been in direct contact with prospect forward Jordy Bellerive since he was injured in an incident last night. Assistant GM Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. Details: https://t.co/WFnUfQRxVF pic.twitter.com/JF0T47e4Md
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 17, 2018