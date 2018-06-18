Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The headliner for the annual EQT Celebrate America event has been announced.

According to officials, Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett will headline the annual Fourth of July event.

“We are thrilled to have Gabby perform at EQT Celebrate America. She has soared into the spotlight over the last few months, and her performance is sure to hit a high note for this year’s celebration,” said Derek Weber, President of LionHeart Event Group. “Thanks to EQT and all our sponsors, including Colcom Foundation and Highmark Health, we are able to make Celebrate America, and Gabby’s performance, a free event that is open to the public.”

Barrett will hit the main state in Point State Park at 8 p.m. before the fireworks show.

“I’m so excited to be part of this summertime tradition and help Pittsburgh honor America,” Barrett said. “There’s no better way for me to thank all the people who supported me these last few months than with a special hometown performance. I can’t wait to take the stage and get the crowd warmed up for the spectacular EQT Flashes of Freedom Fireworks display!”

Fans wanting to be up-close for the performance can purchase tickets by clicking here.

More details about the EQT Celebrate America event will be released in the coming weeks.