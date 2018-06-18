Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men were rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in the city’s Hill District on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the drive-by shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wylie Avenue, between Chauncey and Duff Streets.

UPDATE: Two men wounded in drive-by shooting on Wylie Ave in the Hill District. One critical, the other stable pic.twitter.com/qkd1a65rze — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) June 18, 2018

According to investigators, the two victims were riding in a white Mazda SUV when they were shot at close range.

They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One was listed in critical condition, and the other was in stable condition.

“Two male victims both transported to the hospital. One critical, one stable at this time. An investigation is underway,” said Alicia George, Pittsburgh Police spokesperson. “This was an isolated incident, an apparent drive-by.”

At the scene, police cordoned off the area to look for evidence and went door-to-door interviewing neighbors about anything they saw or heard.

Two bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side window of the SUV before it was towed away.

One witness who lives on the street said the victims’ vehicle was being followed. The second vehicle pulled along side it, fired two shots and then fled.

The investigation conditions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.