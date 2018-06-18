Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and other law enforcement officials have converged the city’s North Side this evening.

It all started around 7:40 p.m.

The SWAT team has also been called to the scene in the 800 block of Spring Garden Avenue and Turtle Way.

People were being moved to the other side of Spring Garden Avenue as a safety precaution.

SWAT situation on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Police have moved us to one side of Spring Garden Ave. as a safety precaution. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3jd9J3Mz8c — David Highfield (@DavidHighfield) June 19, 2018

There’s no word yet on what set off the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.