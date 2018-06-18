SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, David Highfield, Local TV, North Side, Spring Garden, Spring Garden Avenue, SWAT Team

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and other law enforcement officials have converged the city’s North Side this evening.

It all started around 7:40 p.m.

The SWAT team has also been called to the scene in the 800 block of Spring Garden Avenue and Turtle Way.

People were being moved to the other side of Spring Garden Avenue as a safety precaution.

There’s no word yet on what set off the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch