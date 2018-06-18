Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – A Youngstown State University student was sentenced after police say he tried to have sex with an underage boy.

WFMJ reports Albert Maruna IV pleaded guilty to several charges including three charges of importuning, four charges on disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and one charge of possessing criminal tools.

Police say Muruna had agreed to meet a 15-year-old boy he had met on a dating app in December. The minor was actually an undercover officer from Austintown.

Officers say Maruna sent several nude pictures of himself, and said he wanted to have sex with the person he thought was a teen. The undercover officer told Maruna several times he was only 15-years-old.

When the two agreed to meet, Maruna said he would bring Sprite, chicken Alfredo, and lubrication.

Police say Maruna was arrested at the meeting spot with the lube, Vaseline, two bottles of sprite and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

Maruna was reportedly sentenced to seven-days behind bars, and will be required to be on house arrest for 120 days, as well as be on probation for three years following his jail sentence.

He will also be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.