PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says parts of Indiana, Jefferson, Armstrong and Clarion counties are affected. The warning expires at 4:30 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph, damage to trees and power lines and power outages are expected.

Meanwhile, multiple counties remain under a Code Orange air quality alert for the rest of the day.

An “orange” air quality level signifies unhealthy air pollution levels for young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems — such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

