PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after he crashed into a car in Shaler on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 8 at Butler Plank Road.

Witnesses told police 38-year-old Justin Kolanz was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee that crossed the dividing line on Route 8, hitting a car driven by a 69-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition. Her passenger, a 36-year-old man, was also sent to the hospital, but was later released.

Officers called to the scene were told that Kolanz had attempted to leave the scene of the accident, and they said Kolanz seemed unsteady on his feet, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Kolanz was taken into police custody at the scene. He was released from the Allegheny County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.

His list of charges include DUI, two counts of reckless endangerment of another person, failure to stop and render, and driving on the right side of the road.

He faces a preliminary hearing on June 28.