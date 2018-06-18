Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man who rammed a dump truck through the security gate of an FBI field office on the South Side was sentenced Monday afternoon.

Thomas Ross was sentenced to 18 months in prison of time he has already served and three years of supervised release.

During his supervised release, he must complete the Salvation Army’s intensive drug treatment program. He will also have to complete a mental health treatment program and pay $45,000 in restitution for the damage he caused.

Ross will go directly from jail to rehab.

The incident happened on July 26, 2016. In February, Ross pleaded guilty to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer on a motorcycle spotted a dump truck speeding down a street in the wrong lane and going around vehicles that stopped for a red light.

The officer attempted to pull the dump truck over, but Ross kept going. As he was driving, he went around stopped vehicles using the oncoming lane of traffic and went through eight red lights.

During the chase, the officer pulled alongside the vehicle and told Ross to stop, but he just waved his arm out the window.

Ross eventually pulled up to the gate area of the FBI Building, revving his engine and yelling, “I need to see the FBI. I have a bomb and will blow this place up. I’m gonna ram this [expletive] gate. This is abuse.” The officer pointed his gun at Ross and told him to turn off the vehicle and get out.

Ross backed the dump truck up several feet, then crashed through the gate.