· From northbound I-279, take the Route 28 North (Exit 1D) Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna off-ramp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major reconstruction project on the Parkway North moved into its latest phase late Monday night.
PennDOT reduced northbound traffic to a single lane between the the Route 28 North (Exit 1D) Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna off-ramp and the I-579/I-279 merge point.
The long-term restriction will be in place around-the-clock through Tuesday, August 14.
PennDOT said motorists should consider alternate routes including:
· Take the ramp to North I-279 East Ohio Street
· At the traffic light, continue straight onto Madison Avenue
· Take the ramp to North I-279
· End alternate route