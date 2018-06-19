SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major reconstruction project on the Parkway North moved into its latest phase late Monday night.

PennDOT reduced northbound traffic to a single lane between the the Route 28 North (Exit 1D) Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna off-ramp and the I-579/I-279 merge point.

The long-term restriction will be in place around-the-clock through Tuesday, August 14.

PennDOT said motorists should consider alternate routes including:

· From northbound I-279, take the Route 28 North (Exit 1D) Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna off-ramp
· Take the ramp to North I-279 East Ohio Street
· At the traffic light, continue straight onto Madison Avenue
· Take the ramp to North I-279
· End alternate route

 

