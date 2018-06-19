Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Details of a state budget plan are emerging as rank-and-file Pennsylvania lawmakers are beginning to hear details about a package negotiated behind closed doors by top Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

A spending package of around $32.5 billion could get a House Appropriations Committee vote Tuesday and see passage by both Republican-controlled chambers by week’s end.

Lawmakers are expected to approve more money for public schools, as well as for public school safety spurred by February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Republicans, however, are rejecting Wolf’s overtures for a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling.

Pennsylvania state government entered the final weeks of its fiscal year with stable tax collections, a year after budget makers filled a $2.2 billion deficit, largely by borrowing.

