PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Subway restaurant on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh has been hit with a consumer alert over a cockroach infestation.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert on their website.

liberty ave subway Downtown Subway Restaurant Hit With Consumer Alert Over Cockroach Infestation

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the Tribune Review, inspectors found cockroaches in several places including under the drink machine, radiators and in a cabinet under a sink.

One even scurried out of the door while a KDKA photographer was at the scene.

The owner of the store tells the Trib that the cockroach issue is being addressed.

Other violations named on the Health Department’s website include: “foods health at unsafe temperatures; lack of Certified Food Protection Manager.”

Inspectors will return to re-inspect the restaurant before the consumer alert is taken down.

