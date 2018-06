Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of adorable kittens are waiting for a permanent home.

Blue and Matilda are both 11 weeks old. They’ve been staying in a foster home while they wait to be adopted.

“Pretty much any home would be a great home for these kittens,” said Orphans of the Storm board member Chris O’Donnell.

For more information on Blue, Matilda and other adoptable animals, you can visit the Orphans of the Storm website.