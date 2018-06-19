Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AUBURN, Wash. (KDKA) – A special Father’s Day photo is generating a lot of buzz online.

Twenty years ago, Officer Andrew Gould posed for a photo inside his Auburn, Washington Police squad car with his son.

His son wrote a caption on the photo saying, “When I get bigger I’m going to be my dad’s partner and catch bad guys and burglars.”

Well, Officer Gould’s son did go into law enforcement. While they aren’t partners, they did pose for another photo inside Officer Gould’s squad car for Father’s Day.

In the original photo, Officer Gould was able to hold his son on his lap. With his son now being 6-feet-7-inches tall, they couldn’t replicate the photo exactly, but they made it work.

The Auburn Police Department posted the photo on their Facebook page.

“Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son.”