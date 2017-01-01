Allegheny Sport Show 2017 Sweepstakes

Allegheny Sport Show 2017 Contest
Enter to win tickets and more to the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show at the Monroeville Convention Center.
The winner will receive 4 tickets to the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wild World of Animals exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 18, 4 tickets for Trout Pond Fishing, 4 tickets for Gold Panning, $100 cash to spend at the show, and a $50 GiantEagle/GetGo gift card.
For more information on the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, visit: http://www.sportandtravel.com/
Only one entry per person is allowed throughout the length of the contest.
Enter to win starting on Feb. 6, 2017 at 5 a.m. until Feb. 12, 2017 at midnight. You must be 18 years of age or older and a viewing area resident.
No Purchase Necessary.