EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Allegheny Sport Show 2017 Sweepstakes

2017 pitt sport logo dec 19th green black Allegheny Sport Show 2017 Sweepstakes

Allegheny Sport Show 2017 Contest

Enter to win tickets and more to the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The winner will receive 4 tickets to the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wild World of Animals exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 18, 4 tickets for Trout Pond Fishing, 4 tickets for Gold Panning, $100 cash to spend at the show, and a $50 GiantEagle/GetGo gift card.

For more information on the Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, visit: http://www.sportandtravel.com/

Only one entry per person is allowed throughout the length of the contest.

Enter to win starting on Feb. 6, 2017 at 5 a.m. until Feb. 12, 2017 at midnight. You must be 18 years of age or older and a viewing area resident.

No Purchase Necessary.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia