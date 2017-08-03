Andrew McCutchen ProCamp Contest

Enter To Win A ‘Campership’ To Youth Baseball Camp
Is your son or daughter a baseball fanatic?
If they are in grades 1-8, enter here for a chance to win them a “campership” to Andrew McCutchen’s youth baseball camp!
The Andrew McCutchen ProCamp will be held on August 3, 2017, at Shaler Area High School! For more details, visit: http://www.procamps.com/andrewmccutchen
Enter to win starting on July 16, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. until July 22, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.
One entry, per person, per household, per contest.