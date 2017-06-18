Ben Roethlisberger ProCamp Contest

Enter To Win A ‘Campership’ To The Youth Football Camp
Is your son or daughter a football fanatic?
If they are in grades 1-8, enter here for a chance to win them a “campership” to Ben Roethlisberger’s youth football camp!
The Ben Roethlisberger ProCamp will be held on June 18, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex! For more details, visit: http://benroethlisbergercamp.com/
Enter to win starting on May 28, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. until June 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.
One entry, per person, per household, per contest.