Ben Roethlisberger ProCamp Contest

Enter To Win A ‘Campership’ To The Youth Football Camp

Is your son or daughter a football fanatic?

If they are in grades 1-8, enter here for a chance to win them a “campership” to Ben Roethlisberger’s youth football camp!

The Ben Roethlisberger ProCamp will be held on June 18, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex! For more details, visit: http://benroethlisbergercamp.com/

Enter to win starting on May 28, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. until June 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

One entry, per person, per household, per contest.

